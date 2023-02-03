Analysts: Big Oil Has Passed its Peak

After two years of surging growth, this earnings season could mark the beginning of energy company profits coming back down to earth. That is according to Wall Street analysts who believe Big Oil has passed its peak. However, the ride down is expected to be slow, with companies still expected to bring in large profits for some time. Last year was a boon to oil and gas companies. The energy sector ended the year up 64.56% as sky-high oil and gas prices were one of the largest contributors to inflation. The sector thrived with a hawkish Fed, high inflation, economic uncertainty, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But analysts don’t believe this will continue for much longer. HSBC Global Research analysts wrote in a note that “Although 2023 should remain a solid year for the integrated oils, there is less headroom than we envisaged just a couple of months ago given the correction in oil prices and halving in European gas prices.” In addition, Bank of America estimates that earnings for the fourth quarter from oil and gas producers will be down 11% from third-quarter levels. Doug Leggate, a Bank of America research analyst, wrote in a recent note that “In our view, upcoming earnings for the US oils will be one of the most consequential in several years. It is now clear that the best quarter for many US oils has passed.”

