Analysts’ Top Financial Picks: Ares Management (ARES), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

May 21, 2024 — 03:51 am EDT

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ares Management (ARESResearch Report) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ares Management (ARES)

Barclays analyst Benjamin Budish maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.56, close to its 52-week high of $150.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Budish is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 72.1% success rate. Budish covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $145.38 average price target, a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, TD Cowen also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $154.00 price target.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released today, Jason Goldberg from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $212.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $195.58, close to its 52-week high of $205.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldberg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Goldberg covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, and First Citizens BancShares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for JPMorgan Chase & Co. with a $214.96 average price target, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Deutsche Numis also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $215.00 price target.

