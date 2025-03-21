Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge

[content-module:CompanyOverview|NASDAQ:RKLB]

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (NASDAQ: RKLB) soared to dazzling heights in 2024, becoming one of the most popular and beloved stocks among retail traders, only to face a punishing descent in 2025, with shares tumbling 44% from their January peak. Yet, even as the stock grapples with this downturn, overall analyst sentiment remains steadfastly upbeat, pointing to a resilient long-term vision that’s weathering a stormy market.

Technical indicators also signal that a bottom might be near. This confluence of analyst confidence and chart signals could mark a pivotal moment for RKLB in a risk-off climate unforgiving to high-growth, profitless innovators. Is this the dip worth betting on?

The broader market is anything but hospitable to stocks like RKLB. With uncertainty swirling and investors favoring safety over speculation, high-growth names have been hit hard. Still, Rocket Lab’s blend of operational wins and analyst endorsements suggests it might defy the gravitational pull of this sell-off.

The company's story is evolving, from fresh launches to strategic acquisitions. Here’s what’s new and whether it’s enough to spark a rebound.

Latest Updates and Developments: Rocket Lab’s Momentum Builds

The past week has brought a flurry of activity for Rocket Lab, reinforcing its position as a key player in the space industry. On March 15, 2025, the company successfully launched its 61st Electron mission from Mahia, New Zealand, deploying the QPS-SAR-9 satellite for its Japanese customer, the Institute for Q-shu Pioneers of Space. This marked Rocket Lab’s second launch for iQPS and its latest step in a multi-launch deal that includes six missions planned for 2025 and two more in 2026.

Just days later, on March 18, Rocket Lab announced a rapid-turnaround Electron mission for OroraTech, a German wildfire detection firm, scheduled within four months of contract signing, a testament to its operational agility.

The most significant news came on March 11, when Rocket Lab unveiled plans to acquire a majority stake in Mynaric AG, a German optical communications firm, for $75 million. This move expands Rocket Lab’s footprint into laser-based satellite communications and establishes its first European base, bolstering its space systems portfolio.

The acquisition aligns with a $515 million contract with the U.S. Space Development Agency, where Mynaric already supplies optical terminals. These developments underscore Rocket Lab’s strategic growth, even as its Neutron rocket program faces delays to late 2025, a setback analysts view as par for the course in the space sector.

Current Analyst Ratings and Views: A Vote of Confidence

[content-module:Forecast|NASDAQ:RKLB]

Despite the stock’s rocky start to 2025, Wall Street’s faith in Rocket Lab remains robust. Based on 12 analyst ratings, RKLB carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating with a price target of $23.06, implying a 25% upside from its previous close. This optimism is rooted in Rocket Lab’s operational successes and long-term growth prospects, even amid near-term challenges.

Citi recently adjusted its price target from $35 to $33 but maintained a Buy rating. It dismissed the Neutron delay as a typical hurdle in space development and highlighted the current dip as an attractive entry point. Stifel echoed this sentiment, reaffirming a Buy rating with a $27 target. It cited progress and confidence in the company’s Neutron program. KeyBanc holds an Overweight rating with a $28 target, and Bank of America maintains a Buy rating with a $30 target.

Not all views are so bullish, however. Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo most recently assigned Equal Weight ratings with targets of $20 and $21, respectively, acknowledging risks like launch capacity constraints and competition.

Still, the consensus leans positive, with analysts seeing the Neutron launch in late 2025 as a potential catalyst to reignite investor enthusiasm.

A Potential Turning Point?

Rocket Lab’s technical picture supports the analyst's optimism. The stock has twice bounced off a key support zone near $15 in late February and early March, a level tied to a post-earnings gap from November 2024. A break above $20 after consolidating just below for almost two weeks might confirm a short-term bottom, challenging the declining 20-day SMA and signaling a shift in momentum.

Fundamentally, Rocket Lab’s story remains compelling. The Mynaric acquisition, successful Electron launches, and a robust contract pipeline bolster its growth narrative, even as Q1 2025 revenue guidance ($117–$123 million) disappointed against Wall Street’s $135.7 million expectation. This risk-off dip could be an enticing entry point for long-term believers, provided Neutron’s progress stays on track.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.