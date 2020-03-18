Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

Repeats to more subscribers

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Analysts are slashing their growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the world's second-largest economy.

Most analysts now expect a contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity data for the January and February period was released on Monday.

Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last year's growth of 6.1%.

Q1 growth forecast (y/y) Full year growth forecast Previous Q1 forecast Previous full year forecast Nomura -9% 1.3% 0.0% 4.8% Capital Economics -16% -3% -2% 3% Goldman Sachs -9% 3% 2.5% 5.5% S&P Global Ratings -10% 2.9% 2% 4.8% UBS -5% 1.5% 2% 4.8% Standard Chartered -4.2% 4% 2.8% 5.5% (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aditya Soni) ((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.