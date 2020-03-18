Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

Repeats to more subscribers
BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Analysts are slashing their growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the world's second-largest economy.
Most analysts now expect a contraction in gross domestic product in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity data for the January and February period was released on Monday.
Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last year's growth of 6.1%.
Q1 growth forecast (y/y)
Full year growth forecast
Previous Q1 forecast
Previous full year forecast
Nomura
-9%
1.3%
0.0%
4.8%
Capital Economics
-16%
-3%
-2%
3%
Goldman Sachs
-9%
3%
2.5%
5.5%
S&P Global Ratings
-10%
2.9%
2%
4.8%
UBS
-5%
1.5%
2%
4.8%
Standard Chartered
-4.2%
4%
2.8%
5.5%
(Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aditya Soni)
