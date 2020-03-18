Analysts slash China growth forecasts to record lows amid coronavirus

Adds previous estimates into table

BEIJING, March 18 (Reuters) - Analysts are slashing their growth forecasts for China to lows not seen since the Cultural Revolution ended in 1976, as the coronavirus pandemic takes its toll on the world's second-largest economy.

Most analysts now expect negative growth in the first quarter, with projections dropping sharply after dismal activity data for the January and February period was released on Monday.

Most full-year GDP forecasts are also now well below last year's growth of 6.1%.

Q1 growth forecast (y/y) Full year growth forecast Previous Q1 forecast Previous full year forecast Nomura -9% 1.3% 0.0% 4.8% Capital Economics -16% -3% -2% 3% Goldman Sachs -9% 3% 2.5% 5.5% S&P Global Ratings -10% 2.9% 2% 4.8% UBS -5% 1.5% 2% 4.8% Standard Chartered -4.2% 4% 2.8% 5.5% (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Alex Richardson, Aditya Soni) ((Gabriel.Crossley@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2127;))

