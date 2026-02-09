Analysts See Upside in These 3 Dividend-Boosting Financial Giants

Dividends are on the rise for some of the leading companies in the asset management and insurance markets. Additionally, Wall Street analysts are pointing to significant upside ahead for these names. Let’s dive into the key dividend news and price target data surrounding these financial sector stalwarts.

Blackstone Boosts Dividend, Analysts Eye 30% Gains

First up is alternative asset management giant Blackstone (NYSE: BX). Blackstone has approximately $1.275 trillion in assets under management, making it the world’s largest alternative asset manager.

Blackstone shares have not performed well as of late, with a -23% total return over the past 52 weeks. Rising concerns around the private credit market have been a key headwind for Blackstone shares. This comes as several big players have seen loan write-downs. This raised concerns about credit quality across the entire industry.

Despite this, many analysts are showing support for Blackstone’s outlook. The consensus price target on Blackstone sits near $175, implying 35% upside. Targets updated after the company’s Jan. 29 earnings release are only slightly lower, averaging $170, suggesting upside potential of 31%.

Another positive signal is the $1.49 quarterly dividend the firm recently announced. This marks a 15% increase versus its previous dividend, and a 3% increase compared to its dividend a year ago. Blackstone’s dividend fluctuates on a quarterly basis, making its yield difficult to forecast. However, over the last 12 months, the stock’s yield came in at a very strong 3.7%.

Charles Schwab Announces 19% Dividend Increase After Impressive 2025

On the other side of the coin, traditional asset manager Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) has gone on an impressive run. Shares have delivered a total return of approximately 27% over the past 52 weeks. Schwab’s revenues rose by 22% during 2025, with the firm adding around 2.5 million client accounts. Schwab also saw many investors adopt its professional management services, with Managed Investing inflows rising 36%.

Overall, the company’s revenue grew at its fastest pace since 2021. It sees growth slowing in 2026 to around 10%. However, with significant operating leverage, Schwab believes it can grow adjusted earnings per share (EPS) by a healthy rate near 18%.

To cap off its strong year, Schwab announced a large 19% dividend increase on Jan. 29. This pushes the company’s quarterly dividend to 32 cents per share, giving the stock a solid indicated dividend yield of 1.2%. The consensus price target on Schwab near $116 implies moderate upside in shares of 10%. However, targets updated after the company’s Jan. 21 earnings release are considerably more bullish. They average $128, suggesting the stock could rise by 22%.

Profits Soar at Allstate; Dividend Yield Approaches 2%

Last up is insurance giant Allstate (NYSE: ALL). The stock has delivered a decent, but not overly impressive, total return of 10% over the past 52 weeks. Allstate also reported strong results in its latest quarter. Revenue was lower than anticipated, but the firm walloped estimates on operating earnings per share. The figure came in at $14.31, compared to estimates of $8.72.

This was largely due to huge improvements in the company’s combined ratios. The combined ratio is a key measure of profitability for insurance companies. It looks at how much the firm had to pay out in claims and operating expenses, divided by premiums earned. A lower combined ratio is better, as the company’s expenses account for a smaller percentage of premiums earned.

In property and liability insurance, Allstate’s largest segment, its combined ratio fell from approximately 87% to 73%. Allstate’s claims and operating expenses accounted for only 73% of the premiums it earned, allowing it to keep the remaining 27%. Overall, 2025 was a good year, with Allstate’s adjusted net income rising over 38%.

Within its earnings release, Allstate announced a substantial 8% increase to its quarterly dividend. The figure will move up to $1.08, giving Allstate a meaningful dividend yield of 1.9%. The consensus price target near $238 implies 15% upside in shares, indicating solid support for Allstate’s outlook among analysts. Targets updated after the company’s earnings release average to about the same level, exemplifying consistently bullish sentiment.

Blackstone: Strong Yield Combined With Optimistic Analyst Forecasts

Despite these names seeing differing performance over the past 52 weeks, all three are making good on their commitments to return capital to shareholders. Blackstone’s impressive dividend yield, combined with analyst expectations for significant upside, positions it as a name to watch.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.