Analysts see Bank of Mexico hiking key rate by 25 bps in February -Citibanamex poll

Credit: REUTERS/HENRY ROMERO

December 20, 2022 — 06:21 pm EST

MEXICO CITY, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank will likely raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in its next monetary policy decision scheduled for February, according to 20 of the 30 participants surveyed in a Citibanamex poll published on Tuesday.

In mid-December, Mexico's central bank hiked its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 10.50%, after four consecutive increases of 75 basis points.

Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, embarked on a monetary policy tightening cycle in the middle of last year and said at its last policy meeting that its board considers it necessary to raise the reference rate at the next monetary policy meeting.

The median estimate in the poll sees the key rate at 10.25% by the end of 2023.

