Analysts see a year of tighter policy in Turkey after sharp hike

ISTANBUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Turkey's sharper than expected interest rate hike on Thursday convinced some analysts that monetary policy will remain tighter for longer this year, as the central bank followed up on Friday by lifting the lira-for-forex rate.

The bank hiked its key rate TRINT=ECI by 200 basis points to 19%, twice the market expectation in what it called a "front loaded" move to head off rising double-digit inflation and a sliding lira.

Analysts said the move helped hawkish Governor Naci Agbal, who took the reins in November, pass a credibility test. In turn, Goldman Sachs raised its year-end rate forecast to 18% from 17.5% and predicted no cut until the fourth quarter.

Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose also expects tighter policy this year, lifting a year-end rate forecast to 17% from 15% and also predicting the lira will remain a bit stronger.

"This larger than expected hike probably intended to drive home the message of serious inflation targeting, with no regard for political wishes," Ghose wrote in a client note.

The lira TRYTOM=D3 jumped 2% Thursday after the policy change and was slightly stronger on Friday, at 7.3 versus the dollar by 0725 GMT, close to its firmest level this month.

The central bank said on Friday, as expected, it lifted the lira-for-FX and lira-for-gold rates to 19%, from 17%.

(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer Editing by Daren Butler)

