Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Are Surging Higher

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Valero Energy will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The stock price has risen 5.6% to US$82.97 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. Could this big upgrade push the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the 15 analysts covering Valero Energy are now predicting revenues of US$129b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a solid 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to soar 197% to US$6.76. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$113b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.35 in 2022. Sentiment certainly seems to have improved in recent times, with a nice increase in revenue and a small lift in earnings per share estimates.

NYSE:VLO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$93.39, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Valero Energy, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$107 and the most bearish at US$75.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Valero Energy shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Valero Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.2% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.3% per year. Not only are Valero Energy's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Valero Energy.

