Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Revolution Medicines will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Revolution Medicines has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 17% to US$23.76 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the eight analysts covering Revolution Medicines are now predicting revenues of US$34m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a major 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 44% to US$3.42 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$30m and losses of US$3.50 per share in 2022. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates. NasdaqGS:RVMD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 10th 2022

Yet despite these upgrades, the analysts cut their price target 5.6% to US$28.33, implicitly signalling that the ongoing losses are likely to weigh negatively on Revolution Medicines' valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Revolution Medicines at US$40.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$19.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Revolution Medicines is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 58% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 35% annual decline over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 15% annually. So it looks like Revolution Medicines is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Revolution Medicines' prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Revolution Medicines' future valuation. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Revolution Medicines.

Analysts are clearly in love with Revolution Medicines at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other risks we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

