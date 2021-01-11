Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) Are Surging Higher

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Pioneer Natural Resources too, with the stock up 16% to US$131 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the 14 analysts covering Pioneer Natural Resources are now predicting revenues of US$10b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a substantial 34% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to surge 459% to US$5.87. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$9.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.24 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NYSE:PXD Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2021

Although the analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$139, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Pioneer Natural Resources at US$201 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$106. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Pioneer Natural Resources' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 34% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 24% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Pioneer Natural Resources to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Pioneer Natural Resources.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.