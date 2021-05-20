Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Are Surging Higher

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 6.6% over the past week, closing at US$38.55. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

After this upgrade, Maravai LifeSciences Holdings' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$710m in 2021. This would be a substantial 86% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$611m in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, given the nice gain to revenue forecasts.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings'historical trends, as the 129% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 114% annual revenue growth over the past year. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 7.5% annually. So although Maravai LifeSciences Holdings is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Maravai LifeSciences Holdings.

