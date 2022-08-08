Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 31% to US$7.27 in the last 7 days. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Lyell Immunopharma's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$54m in 2022. This would be a huge 28% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$1.09 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$37m and losses of US$1.08 per share in 2022. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGS:LYEL Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Lyell Immunopharma's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 64% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 395% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 14% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Lyell Immunopharma is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Lyell Immunopharma's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Lyell Immunopharma.

Analysts are clearly in love with Lyell Immunopharma at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. You can learn more, and discover the 3 other flags we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

