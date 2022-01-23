Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from dual analysts covering Limestone Bancorp is for revenues of US$46m in 2022, implying an uncomfortable 10% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$42m of revenue in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Limestone Bancorp, given the solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqCM:LMST Earnings and Revenue Growth January 23rd 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Limestone Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 10% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 6.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.0% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Limestone Bancorp is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Limestone Bancorp this year. They also expect company revenue to perform worse than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Limestone Bancorp.

Better yet, our automated discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) suggests Limestone Bancorp could be moderately undervalued. You can learn more about our valuation methodology on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

