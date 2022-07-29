Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Are Surging Higher

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's six analysts is for revenues of US$390m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a major 35% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$347m of revenue in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:ILPT Earnings and Revenue Growth July 29th 2022

The consensus price target fell 19% to US$15.50, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's valuation following this update. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$15.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or that the analysts have a clear view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 81% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. The analysts also expect revenues to grow faster than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



