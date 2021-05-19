Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Are Surging Higher

Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Eneti will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the five analysts covering Eneti, is for revenues of US$93m in 2021, which would reflect a stressful 49% reduction in Eneti's sales over the past 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$50m of revenue in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a very substantial lift in revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of US$27.83, with Eneti's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Eneti at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 59% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 17% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Eneti's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Eneti this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Eneti.

Analysts are clearly in love with Eneti at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as major dilution from new stock issuance in the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified .

