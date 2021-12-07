Analysts' Revenue Estimates For CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Are Surging Higher

Shareholders in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from CubeSmart's six analysts is for revenues of US$989m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 27% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to rise 6.9% to US$1.04. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$897m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.11 in 2022. Although sales sentiment looks to be improving, the analysts have made a small dip in per-share earnings estimates, showing a decline in sentiment this week.

NYSE:CUBE Earnings and Revenue Growth December 7th 2021

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$60.30, suggesting the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite some adjustments to profit and revenue forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on CubeSmart, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$66.00 and the most bearish at US$57.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that CubeSmart is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting CubeSmart's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 21% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 7.9% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that CubeSmart is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for CubeSmart. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at CubeSmart.

Analysts are definitely bullish on CubeSmart, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other concern we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

