Analysts' Revenue Estimates For ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. ClearPoint Neuro has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a noteworthy 20% to US$8.00 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from ClearPoint Neuro's two analysts is for revenues of US$17m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a substantial 35% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.48 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$14m and US$0.51 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqCM:CLPT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting ClearPoint Neuro's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 35% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 20% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.9% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ClearPoint Neuro is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for next year, reflecting increased optimism around ClearPoint Neuro's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at ClearPoint Neuro.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for ClearPoint Neuro going out as far as 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

