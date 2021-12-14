Analysts' Revenue Estimates For Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Are Surging Higher

Celebrations may be in order for Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Celularity will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Celularity, is for revenues of US$13m in 2022, which would reflect a sizeable 33% reduction in Celularity's sales over the past 12 months. Losses are supposed to balloon 84% to US$1.37 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$8.3m and losses of US$1.51 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqCM:CELU Earnings and Revenue Growth December 14th 2021

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One more thing stood out to us about these estimates, and it's the idea that Celularity's decline is expected to accelerate, with revenues forecast to fall at an annualised rate of 27% to the end of 2022. This tops off a historical decline of 8.5% a year over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So while a broad number of companies are forecast to grow, unfortunately Celularity is expected to see its sales affected worse than other companies in the industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Celularity is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Celularity.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Celularity, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including a short cash runway. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other risks we've identified .

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

