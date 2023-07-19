Analysts Remain Bullish on Energy Sector Despite First-Half Weakness

In an article for CNN Money, Krystal Hur covers why many Wall Street analysts continue to issue upbeat commentary and favorable ratings on energy stocks. This is despite the sector badly lagging the broader market in the first half of the year due to weakness in oil prices and underwhelming earnings results from the major oil producers.

However, analysts continue to see value in the sector. The energy sector has a forward P/E of 10.5 which is nearly half of the S&P 500. They also like the long-term bullish case for energy given the lack of CAPEX in the space over the past decade despite continued demand growth. Additionally, this past year has seen output cuts from OPEC+ while the US has been buying oil to replenish the strategic petroleum reserve.

Currently, analysts have a buy rating on 60% of stocks in the energy sector which is the most by far. In the first half of the year, the Energy Select SPDR (XLE) was down 8% while the S&P 500 was up 15%. Some reasons are mean-reversion following the sector’s nearly 60% gain last year, a weaker-than-expected Chinese economy, and Russia and other countries finding ways to elude sanctions.

Finsum: Energy stocks underperformed in the first half of the year, but Wall Street analysts continue to remain bullish on the sector due to longer-term supply concerns and compelling value.

