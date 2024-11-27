Analysts Reiterate Buy Ratings on Dell Technologies (DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies (DELL) stock is down more than 10% after the computer maker issued mixed third-quarter financial results. However, Wall Street remains bullish on the company.

Several analyst are out with positive notes on Dell Technologies a day after the company issued underwhelming results and lowered its forward guidance. Ben Reitzes, a four-star rated analyst at Melius Research, raised his price target on DELL stock to $155 from $140 and reiterated a Buy rating.

“We get it—investors don’t like lowered guidance,” wrote Reitzes in a note to clients. “However, it isn’t as bad as it seems. While Dell’s fourth-quarter outlook is a near-term blip, the commentary around margins and demand for 2026 take our estimates modestly higher.”

Growth from AI Servers

Several other analysts are also out with bullish reports on DELL stock. Asiya Merchant, a five-star rated analyst at Citigroup (C), lifted his price target on Dell stock to $160 from $156 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.

Amit Daryanani, a five-star rated analyst at Evercore ISI (EVR), kept a Buy-equivalent Outperform rating on DELL stock along with a $150 price target. While each analyst acknowledged the disappointing Q3 print, they stress the continued opportunity Dell has to grow through sales of its high-efficiency servers that run artificial intelligence (AI) microchips and processors.

Sales of Dell’s AI servers that run the microchips and processors made by Nvidia (NVDA) and other chipmakers rose 34% to $11.40 billion during Q3. Dell noted that it booked $3.6 billion of future AI server orders during the quarter. DELL stock has gained 65% so far this year.

Is DELL Stock a Buy?

Dell stock has a consensus Strong Buy rating among 18 Wall Street analysts. That rating is based on 15 Buy and three Hold recommendations made in the last three months. The average DELL price target of $148.43 implies 19.36% upside from current levels.

