Analysts Raise Target Price on L Brands After Fashion Retailer Upgrades Outlook; Has Over 30% Upside Potential
FXEmpire.com -
Analysts have hiked price targets on L Brands after the fashion retailer raised its first-quarter profit forecast, announced the repayment of over $1 billion in debt, and reinstated a $0.60 annual dividend, which helped shares gain as much as 11% post the announcement.
Columbus, Ohio-based company raised its first-quarter adjusted earnings per share (EPS) outlook to $0.55-$0.65, up from the previous month’s forecast of $0.35-$0.45.
The specialty retailer, which focuses on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty, and home fragrance products via its Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works segments, said it reinstated annual dividends at $0.60 per shares share and unveils a new $500 million share buyback plan. L Brands also said it will repay $1.035 billion of debt through bond recalls.
L Brands shares, which surged over 105% in 2020, rose more than 60% so far this year. The stock rose over 11% in the last three trading days.
Analyst Comments
“Victoria’s Secret’s turnaround and ongoing Bath & Body Works momentum were once again on display as management updates 1Q guidance on the back of its 10b5-1 filing. Share repo’s present further EPS upside opportunity to our above-consensus 2021 view,” noted Kimberly C Greenberger, equity analyst at Morgan Stanley.
“Management raises 1Q21 EPS guidance on strong QTD revenue & gross margin trends; increasing our 1Q21 EPS to 65c, 2021 EPS to $4.67, and price target to $68.”
L Brands Stock Price Forecast
Eighteen analysts who offered stock ratings for L Brands in the last three months forecast the average price in 12 months of $66.89 with a high forecast of $83.00 and a low forecast of $48.00.
The average price target represents a 9.75% increase from the last price of $60.95. Of those 18 analysts, nine rated “Buy”, nine rated “Hold” while none rated “Sell”, according to Tipranks.
Morgan Stanley gave the base target price of $68 with a high of $89 under a bull scenario and $31 under the worst-case scenario. The firm gave an “Overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other analysts have also updated their stock outlook. Citigroup raised the stock price forecast to $62 from $58. BofA upped the price objective to $75 from $70. BMO increased the target price to $81 from $64. Telsey Advisory Group raised the price target to $65 from $54. Barclays upped the price target to $66 from $61.
Moreover, Deutsche Bank increased their target price to $78 from $77. Bernstein raised the price target to $60 from $53. RBC upped the price target to $63 from $55. Keybanc increased the target price to $70 from $64. B. Riley raised the target price to $67 from $60. At last, Credit Suisse upgraded the stock price forecast to $64 from $57.
“We continue to see a strong strategic rationale for a VS/BBW separation targeted for Aug ’21. 2H20 results & the 1Q21 guidance update confirm 1) VS is hitting an inflection point in its long-debated turnaround, and 2) BBW is showing no signs of topline deceleration & could deliver higher profitability vs. historical levels,” Morgan Stanley’s Greenberger added.
“This leaves us incrementally confident in VS’ turnaround & profitability trajectory (e.g., 10-15% OM) as well as BBW’s revenue growth sustainability & OM expansion opportunity (e.g., low-to-mid-20s %). BBW remains a stand-out across the retail space. 2H20 results suggest higher future profitability (+low-mid-20s %). It would be a successful standalone public company.”
Check out FX Empire’s earnings calendar
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Short-Term Outlook Does Not Favor Strong Gas Demand
- Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back Slightly
- Natural Gas Price Prediction – Prices Rebound Testing Resistance Despite Warm Weather Forecast
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.