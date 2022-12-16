US Markets

Analysts raise forecast on 2022 Mexico economic growth, see lower inflation

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS JASSO

December 16, 2022 — 10:04 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Boyle for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Private sector analysts raised their growth estimate for Mexico for 2022, while lowering their estimates for year-end inflation, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Friday.

Analysts also slightly raised inflation estimates for 2023 headline and core inflation, but maintained their projection for where the benchmark interest rate will end this and next year.

November

December

Inflation, end year pct

2022

8.36

8.06

2023

5.07

5.10

Core inflation, end year

2022

8.37

8.30

2023

5.06

5.07

Economic growth, annual

2022

2.80

3.00

2023

0.95

0.90

Peso-dollar rate, end yr

2022

19.99

19.84

2023

20.85

20.80

Interbank lending rate

2022

10.50

10.50

2023

10.25

10.25

The survey of 37 analysts was taken between Dec. 7-13. The values shown are medians.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)

((Brendan.OBoyle@thomsonreuters.com;))

