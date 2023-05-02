Analysts raise estimate for Mexico 2023 economic growth, see lower headline inflation

MEXICO CITY, May 2 (Reuters) - Private-sector analysts raised their estimate for Mexico's 2023 economic growth and lowered forecasts for headline inflation, a Mexican central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

Analysts also lowered their projection for Mexico's benchmark interest to 11.25% from 11.50% previously.

March

April

Inflation, end year pct

2023

5.15

5.05

2024

4.08

4.10

Core inflation, end year

2023

5.40

5.36

2024

4.07

4.10

Economic growth, annual

2023

1.40

1.60

2024

1.80

1.70

Peso-dollar rate, end yr

2023

19.44

19.13

2024

20.25

20.00

Interbank lending rate

2023

11.50

11.25

2024

8.50

8.50

The survey of 37 analysts was taken between April 19-27. The values shown are medians.

