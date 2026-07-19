Analysts Project the Oklo Stock Price Will Reach $87 in 2027 -- Is the Risk-to-Reward Scenario Worth It?

Key Points

Oklo's stock price is down more than 42% so far in 2026.

Among 22 analysts, the median one-year price target for the nuclear energy company is $87.

Oklo doesn't have commercial operations up and running to generate revenue.

10 stocks we like better than Oklo ›

Oklo's (NYSE: OKLO) stock price has declined by more than 42% in 2026 as of this writing, but analysts are still generally optimistic about the future. Of 22 analyst ratings tracked by CNN, the median one-year price target is $87.

That suggests significant gains are ahead, but there's a reason why investors will still want to proceed with caution before buying Oklo stock.

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Oklo's upside potential

From Oklo's July 16 closing price of $41.11, reaching that median price target of $87 would provide a potential return of roughly 112%. Of the 22 analysts mentioned earlier, the most bullish has a price target of $140, which would imply upside of more than 240%.

At first glance, Oklo appears to be a compelling investment. Those price targets, however, even at the median, may be a bit too optimistic for the next 12 months.

A pre-revenue business that's still building its future

As demand for power supply continues to grow, Oklo is developing a promising business model. Through fuel fabrication, it can power its reactors and sell heat and electricity. Using recycling technologies, Oklo can recycle fuel for reuse in the reactors, creating a continuous cycle for power generation.

That continuous cycle and vertical integration set it apart in the nuclear power industry. But Oklo has yet to launch commercial operations that can generate sales from.

It can provide updates on construction and regulatory tailwinds that are bullish for its long-term success. But there's just nothing in place to generate meaningful revenue in the short term. In the meantime, it is well funded, with $2.5 billion in cash and marketable securities as of March 31.

Oklo could always theoretically climb to around $90 or more by next year. But being patient and pushing that price prediction out by a few years sets up a better risk-to-reward ratio for this stock.

Should you buy stock in Oklo right now?

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Jack Delaney has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.