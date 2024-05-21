News & Insights

Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI), Toast Inc (TOST) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

May 21, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Brian Anderson for TipRanks ->

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Itron (ITRIResearch Report), Toast Inc (TOSTResearch Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANWResearch Report).

Itron (ITRI)

Itron received a Hold rating and a $109.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.64, close to its 52-week high of $109.97.

Harrison has an average return of 20.8% when recommending Itron.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is ranked #8782 out of 8867 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $111.50 average price target, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Toast Inc (TOST)

Toast Inc received a Hold rating and a $28.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.96, close to its 52-week high of $27.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toast Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.81, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, KBW also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, BigBearai Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.00, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

