Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: Itron (ITRI), Toast Inc (TOST) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Technology sector with new ratings on Itron (ITRI – Research Report), Toast Inc (TOST – Research Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report).

Itron (ITRI)

Itron received a Hold rating and a $109.00 price target from Piper Sandler analyst Kashy Harrison yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.64, close to its 52-week high of $109.97.

Harrison has an average return of 20.8% when recommending Itron.

According to TipRanks.com, Harrison is ranked #8782 out of 8867 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Itron with a $111.50 average price target, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Toast Inc (TOST)

Toast Inc received a Hold rating and a $28.00 price target from Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.96, close to its 52-week high of $27.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Jack Henry & Associates, and Fidelity National Info.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Toast Inc is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $26.81, a -0.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, KBW also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from TD Cowen reiterated a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.9% and a 68.5% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CrowdStrike Holdings, BigBearai Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.00, a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ITRI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.