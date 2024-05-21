Analysts Offer Insights on Technology Companies: International Business Machines (IBM), Audinate Group Ltd. (OtherAUDGF) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Companies in the Technology sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on International Business Machines (IBM – Research Report), Audinate Group Ltd. (AUDGF – Research Report) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW – Research Report).

Audinate Group Ltd. (AUDGF)

In a report issued on May 16, Owen Humphries from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Audinate Group Ltd., with a price target of A$20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.00.

Humphries has an average return of 38.8% when recommending Audinate Group Ltd..

According to TipRanks.com, Humphries is ranked #2190 out of 8867 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Audinate Group Ltd. with a $13.55 average price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Bernstein analyst Peter Weed maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $364.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $323.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Weed is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 59.0% success rate. Weed covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and SentinelOne.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Palo Alto Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $343.30, which is a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $345.00 price target.

