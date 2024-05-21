Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Talkspace (TALK), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Alvotech (ALVO)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Talkspace (TALK – Research Report), Vir Biotechnology (VIR – Research Report) and Alvotech (ALVO – Research Report).

Talkspace (TALK)

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis assigned a Hold rating to Talkspace today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Davis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Lifestance Health Group, and Quest Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Talkspace with a $4.00 average price target.

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang assigned a Buy rating to Vir Biotechnology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.69, close to its 52-week low of $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vir Biotechnology with a $32.29 average price target, representing a 230.8% upside. In a report issued on May 14, TD Cowen also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Alvotech (ALVO)

In a report released today, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alvotech, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alvotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

