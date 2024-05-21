News & Insights

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Talkspace (TALK), Vir Biotechnology (VIR) and Alvotech (ALVO)

May 21, 2024 — 03:50 am EDT

Written by Howard Kim for TipRanks ->

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Talkspace (TALKResearch Report), Vir Biotechnology (VIRResearch Report) and Alvotech (ALVOResearch Report).

Talkspace (TALK)

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis assigned a Hold rating to Talkspace today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 40.6% success rate. Davis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, Lifestance Health Group, and Quest Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Talkspace with a $4.00 average price target.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

Barclays analyst Gena Wang assigned a Buy rating to Vir Biotechnology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.69, close to its 52-week low of $7.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Wang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 46.2% success rate. Wang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as 4D Molecular Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vir Biotechnology with a $32.29 average price target, representing a 230.8% upside. In a report issued on May 14, TD Cowen also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Alvotech (ALVO)

In a report released today, Balaji Prasad from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Alvotech, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alvotech is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

