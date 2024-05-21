Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Moody’s (MCO) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report), Moody’s (MCO – Research Report) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX – Research Report).
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
In a report released yesterday, David Konrad from KBW maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $195.58, close to its 52-week high of $205.05.
According to TipRanks.com, Konrad is a 5-star analyst
Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $214.96.
Moody’s (MCO)
In a report issued on May 16, Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Moody’s, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $412.57, close to its 52-week high of $414.49.
According to TipRanks.com, Sabadra is a 4-star analyst
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moody’s with a $414.60 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $424.00 price target.
Independent Bank Group (IBTX)
KBW analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Buy rating on Independent Bank Group today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.30.
According to TipRanks.com, Mealor is a 5-star analyst
Independent Bank Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.33.
