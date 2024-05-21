Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Moody’s (MCO) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM – Research Report), Moody’s (MCO – Research Report) and Independent Bank Group (IBTX – Research Report).

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a report released yesterday, David Konrad from KBW maintained a Hold rating on JPMorgan Chase & Co., with a price target of $209.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $195.58, close to its 52-week high of $205.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Konrad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 74.4% success rate. Konrad covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Huntington Bancshares, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $214.96.

Moody’s (MCO)

In a report issued on May 16, Ashish Sabadra from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Moody’s, with a price target of $450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $412.57, close to its 52-week high of $414.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Sabadra is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.6% and a 59.4% success rate. Sabadra covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Factset Research, and S&P Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Moody’s with a $414.60 average price target, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $424.00 price target.

Independent Bank Group (IBTX)

KBW analyst Catherine Mealor maintained a Buy rating on Independent Bank Group today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $47.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Mealor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Mealor covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Southern States Bancshares, and First Financial Bankshares.

Independent Bank Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.33.

