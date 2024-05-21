Analysts Offer Insights on Energy Companies: Western Midstream Partners (WES) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

Companies in the Energy sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Western Midstream Partners (WES – Research Report) and Phillips 66 (PSX – Research Report).

Western Midstream Partners (WES)

Wells Fargo analyst Ned Baramov maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.58, close to its 52-week high of $38.77.

Baramov has an average return of 26.6% when recommending Western Midstream Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov is ranked #7876 out of 8867 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.20.

Phillips 66 (PSX)

In a report released yesterday, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.1% success rate. Read covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Calumet Specialty Products, Liberty Oilfield Services, and HF Sinclair Corporation.

Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.42, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Piper Sandler also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $170.00 price target.

