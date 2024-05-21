Analysts Offer Insights on Energy Companies: Western Midstream Partners (WES) and Phillips 66 (PSX)

Companies in the Energy sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Western Midstream Partners (WES – Research Report) and Phillips 66 (PSX – Research Report).
Western Midstream Partners (WES)
Wells Fargo analyst Ned Baramov maintained a Hold rating on Western Midstream Partners yesterday and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.58, close to its 52-week high of $38.77.
Baramov has an average return of
According to TipRanks.com, Baramov is ranked #7876 out of 8867 analysts.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.20.
Phillips 66 (PSX)
In a report released yesterday, Roger Read from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Phillips 66, with a price target of $191.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.42.
According to TipRanks.com, Read is a 5-star analyst with an average return of
Phillips 66 has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $162.42, implying a 10.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Piper Sandler also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $170.00 price target.
