Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Cyclical Companies: Stellantis (STLA) and Lucid Group (LCID)

Companies in the Consumer Cyclical sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stellantis (STLA – Research Report) and Lucid Group (LCID – Research Report).
Stellantis (STLA)
In a report released today, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Stellantis, with a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.34.
According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of
Stellantis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.17, which is a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Lucid Group (LCID)
In a report issued on May 16, Tom Narayan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lucid Group, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.29.
According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of
Lucid Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.26, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.
TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.
Read More on STLA:
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 5/20/2024, According to Top Analysts
- Stellantis Announces Changes in Leadership Team
- Stellantis announces changes to its leadership team
- Stellantis and Leapmotor Launch EV Joint Venture
- Leapmotor International Begins Operations to Expand Global Electric Vehicle Sales Starting September 2024 in Nine European Countries, Followed by Other Key Growth Regions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.