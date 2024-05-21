Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Cyclical Companies: Stellantis (STLA) and Lucid Group (LCID)

Companies in the Consumer Cyclical sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Stellantis (STLA – Research Report) and Lucid Group (LCID – Research Report).

Stellantis (STLA)

In a report released today, Philippe Houchois from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Stellantis, with a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 58.4% success rate. Houchois covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Mercedes-Benz Group, and Rivian Automotive.

Stellantis has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.17, which is a 33.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR31.00 price target.

Lucid Group (LCID)

In a report issued on May 16, Tom Narayan from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Lucid Group, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.85, close to its 52-week low of $2.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Narayan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 52.2% success rate. Narayan covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Mobileye Global, Inc. Class A, and Mercedes-Benz Group.

Lucid Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.26, implying a 16.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

