Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Cyclical Companies: Li Auto (LI), Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Companies in the Consumer Cyclical sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Li Auto (LI – Research Report), Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH – Research Report).

Li Auto (LI)

In a report released today, Jiong Shao from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Li Auto, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.71, close to its 52-week low of $20.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Shao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 51.9% success rate. Shao covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Trip.com Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR, Meituan Dianping, and XPeng, Inc. ADR.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Li Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.22.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

In a report released today, Adrienne Yih from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, with a price target of $1026.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $902.85, close to its 52-week high of $956.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Yih is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 50.2% success rate. Yih covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $929.62 average price target, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1000.00 price target.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

In a report released today, Brandt Montour from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Montour is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Montour covers the NA sector, focusing on stocks such as Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Norwegian Cruise Line with a $19.55 average price target, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

