Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Cyclical Companies: Li Auto (LI), Deckers Outdoor (DECK) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

Companies in the Consumer Cyclical sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Li Auto (LI – Research Report), Deckers Outdoor (DECK – Research Report) and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH – Research Report).
Li Auto (LI)
In a report released today, Jiong Shao from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Li Auto, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.71, close to its 52-week low of $20.79.
Currently, the analyst consensus on Li Auto is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.22.
Deckers Outdoor (DECK)
In a report released today, Adrienne Yih from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor, with a price target of $1026.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $902.85, close to its 52-week high of $956.17.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $929.62 average price target, a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1000.00 price target.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)
In a report released today, Brandt Montour from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.94.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Norwegian Cruise Line with a $19.55 average price target, representing a 18.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.
