Analysts Love These 3 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week Lows—Here’s Why

Earnings season is kicking into high gear, and the common thread is that analysts and investors are looking for value. According to a Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) Credit Investor Survey, 30% of respondents believe a decline in the valuation of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks will be the most likely catalyst for a credit market correction.

That means investors are fleeing tech stocks that seem overvalued. But that money has to go somewhere, and the recent softness in precious metals and cryptocurrency suggests that investors are still putting money into stocks.

One option for retail investors to capture undervalued opportunities is to identify stocks trading near their 52-week lows. MarketBeat offers a free tool to help investors screen for stocks trading near their 52-week lows.

Here are three stocks that are on that list. All three stocks have been beaten down over the last 12 months. However, bullish analyst sentiment suggests getting into these stocks before they report earnings may be a profitable decision.

The Trade Desk: Plenty of Upside If It Can Navigate a Giant Problem

The Trade Desk Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) is down 76.9% in the last 12 months and over 28% in 2026. The simple reason is the company has a giant problem by the name of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon’s Ad Services has been taking market share from The Trade Desk because it can ensure more optimal ad placement within the e-commerce giant’s ecosystem.

It hasn’t helped that The Trade Desk has had two chief financial officers (CFOs) in the past 12 months. In short, although the company’s ability to deliver individualized, targeted ads outside of the confines of a walled garden has appeal, AI is leveling the playing field.

That said, the company’s upcoming earnings report could be an opportunity to change the conversation. At the very least, TTD stock is trading near five-year lows, which seems like an extreme reaction. Analysts seem to be in agreement, with a consensus price target of $63.91 indicating a 135% potential upside.

Pinterest: Oversold Stock With Analysts Betting on a Rebound

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) may carry the most risk among the stocks on this list. PINS stock fell sharply after its November earnings report on tariff-related weakness in ad demand. However, the stock was consolidating heading into 2026 before breaking lower on new tariff concerns.

However, with the stock trading at March 2020 levels, there’s a reason to believe PINS stock could be so bad it’s good. That’s supported by a relative strength indicator (RSI) of 21, suggesting the stock is significantly oversold.

Pinterest recently announced plans to cut its workforce by 15% over the next few quarters. The reason? To make way for AI tools. That will be a short-term drag on earnings. But over time, the cost-cutting measure, if combined with user growth and predictable revenue numbers, could confirm the bullish analyst sentiment.

The Pinterest analyst forecasts on MarketBeat estimate a consensus price target of $37.13 for PINS stock, representing a 78% increase.

Chewy: Beaten-Down Growth Stock With Earnings Rebound Potential

Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) presents a similar set-up to the first two stocks on this list. The stock is trading at multi-year lows and has an RSI that suggests the stock is oversold.

But that’s where the similarities end. In the case of CHWY stock, the concern is valuation. Chewy trades at 112x forward earnings. That’s expensive for a tech stock, let alone a niche retail stock.

However, analysts are forecasting 87% earnings growth in the next 12 months. Additionally, analysts have set the stock's consensus price target at $47.21, indicating a potential increase of more than 74%.

A key to that growth will have to come from the company’s push into high-margin veterinary care. Investors will get more insights from the company when it reports earnings in late March. However, bullish investors may want to start accumulating shares now.

