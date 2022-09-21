Analysts Just Slashed Their Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) EPS Numbers

One thing we could say about the analysts on Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 12% to US$10.22 in the past 7 days. It will be interesting to see if the downgrade has an impact on buying demand for the company's shares.

After this downgrade, Theravance Biopharma's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$55m in 2022. This would be a satisfactory 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 25% to US$0.99. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$97m and losses of US$0.65 per share in 2022. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts. NasdaqGM:TBPH Earnings and Revenue Growth September 21st 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Theravance Biopharma's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 12% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 15% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.6% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Theravance Biopharma is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We wouldn't be surprised to find shareholders feeling a bit shell-shocked, after these downgrades. It looks like analysts have become a lot more bearish on Theravance Biopharma, and their negativity could be grounds for caution.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with Theravance Biopharma's financials, such as recent substantial insider selling. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 3 other flags we've identified.

