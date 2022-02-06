Analysts Just Slashed Their SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) EPS Numbers

Market forces rained on the parade of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

Following the latest downgrade, the five analysts covering SkyWest provided consensus estimates of US$2.6b revenue in 2022, which would reflect a noticeable 4.9% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to crater 98% to US$0.055 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.38 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NasdaqGS:SKYW Earnings and Revenue Growth February 6th 2022

The consensus price target fell 20% to US$48.20, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on SkyWest, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$63.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await SkyWest shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 4.9% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 6.9% annually over the past five years By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 18% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect SkyWest to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of SkyWest.

A high debt burden combined with a downgrade of this magnitude always gives us some reason for concern, especially if these forecasts are just the first sign of a business downturn. To see more of our financial analysis, you can click through to our free platform to learn more about its balance sheet and specific concerns we've identified.

