Analysts Just Slashed Their Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) EPS Numbers

The analysts covering Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. Shares are up 7.5% to US$2.65 in the past week. It will be interesting to see if this downgrade motivates investors to start selling their holdings.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Sensus Healthcare from its six analysts is for revenues of US$22m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 69% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 62% to US$0.16. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$28m and losses of US$0.11 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:SRTS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 12th 2020

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$4.52, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Sensus Healthcare's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Sensus Healthcare at US$6.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$2.95. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Sensus Healthcare's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 69% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 15% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.9% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Sensus Healthcare to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Sensus Healthcare analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

