Analysts Just Slashed Their RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) EPS Numbers

Today is shaping up negative for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

After the downgrade, the six analysts covering RLI are now predicting revenues of US$1.1b in 2022. If met, this would reflect a credible 4.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to descend 16% to US$3.15 in the same period. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.21 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

NYSE:RLI Earnings and Revenue Growth July 23rd 2022

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of RLI'shistorical trends, as the 8.8% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 8.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 4.4% annually. So although RLI is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts cut their earnings per share estimates, expecting a clear decline in business conditions. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on RLI, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple RLI analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

