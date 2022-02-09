Analysts Just Slashed Their Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) EPS Numbers

Today is shaping up negative for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 33% to US$37.27 in the past 7 days. Whether the downgrade will have a negative impact on demand for shares is yet to be seen.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Peloton Interactive's 27 analysts is for revenues of US$3.8b in 2022, which would reflect a small 7.1% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are supposed to balloon 105% to US$3.94 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.2b and losses of US$2.99 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:PTON Earnings and Revenue Growth February 9th 2022

The consensus price target fell 8.6% to US$43.54, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Peloton Interactive's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Peloton Interactive analyst has a price target of US$90.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$24.00. With such a wide range in price targets, the analysts are almost certainly betting on widely diverse outcomes for the underlying business. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 14% by the end of 2022. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 73% over the last year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.5% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Peloton Interactive's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

