Analysts Just Slashed Their Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Earnings Forecasts

The latest analyst coverage could presage a bad day for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD), with the analysts making across-the-board cuts to their statutory estimates that might leave shareholders a little shell-shocked. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After this downgrade, Offerpad Solutions' nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$4.2b in 2022. This would be a solid 8.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. After this downgrade, the company is anticipated to report a loss of US$0.024 in 2022, a sharp decline from a profit over the last year. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$5.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.24 in 2022. So we can see that the consensus has become notably more bearish on Offerpad Solutions' outlook with these numbers, making a substantial drop in this year's revenue estimates. Furthermore, they expect the business to be loss-making this year, compared to their previous forecasts of a profit.

NYSE:OPAD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

The consensus price target fell 30% to US$4.42, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for Offerpad Solutions' valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Offerpad Solutions analyst has a price target of US$7.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$2.25. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Offerpad Solutions' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 17% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 260% growth over the last year. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.1% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Offerpad Solutions' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts are expecting Offerpad Solutions to become unprofitable this year. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. After such a stark change in sentiment from analysts, we'd understand if readers now felt a bit wary of Offerpad Solutions.

There might be good reason for analyst bearishness towards Offerpad Solutions, like concerns around earnings quality. Learn more, and discover the 1 other concern we've identified, for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

