Analysts Just Slashed Their Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) EPS Numbers

Market forces rained on the parade of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

After the downgrade, the seven analysts covering Molecular Templates are now predicting revenues of US$42m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 137% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 28% to US$1.60. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$51m and losses of US$1.24 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:MTEM Earnings and Revenue Growth May 18th 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$15.38, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Molecular Templates, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$22.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Molecular Templates' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 215% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 32% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 13% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Molecular Templates is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. We're also surprised to see that the price target went unchanged. Still, deteriorating business conditions (assuming accurate forecasts!) can be a leading indicator for the stock price, so we wouldn't blame investors for being more cautious on Molecular Templates after the downgrade.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Molecular Templates analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

