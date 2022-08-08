Analysts Just Slashed Their Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) EPS Numbers

Today is shaping up negative for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as the analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously. The stock price has risen 9.1% to US$14.17 over the past week. We'd be curious to see if the downgrade is enough to reverse investor sentiment on the business.

After this downgrade, Marathon Digital Holdings' seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$221m in 2022. This would be a meaningful 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 54% to US$0.57. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$266m and losses of US$0.38 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqCM:MARA Earnings and Revenue Growth August 8th 2022

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Marathon Digital Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 20% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 81% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Marathon Digital Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Marathon Digital Holdings. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. After a cut like that, investors could be forgiven for thinking analysts are a lot more bearish on Marathon Digital Holdings, and a few readers might choose to steer clear of the stock.

So things certainly aren't looking great, and you should also know that we've spotted some potential warning signs with Marathon Digital Holdings, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.