Analysts Just Slashed Their Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) EPS Numbers

The analysts covering Intelligent Systems Corporation (NYSEMKT:INS) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) estimates were cut sharply as analysts factored in the latest outlook for the business, concluding that they were too optimistic previously.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from Intelligent Systems' dual analysts is for revenues of US$44m in 2021, which would reflect a huge 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to leap 42% to US$1.30. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$53m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.06 in 2021. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious decline to earnings per share numbers as well.

AMEX:INS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 16th 2021

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Intelligent Systems' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 22%, compared to a historical growth rate of 40% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Intelligent Systems is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Intelligent Systems. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the serious cut to this year's outlook, it's clear that analysts have turned more bearish on Intelligent Systems, and we wouldn't blame shareholders for feeling a little more cautious themselves.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2023, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

