Analysts Just Slashed Their Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) EPS Numbers

Market forces rained on the parade of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts went under the knife, suggesting analysts have soured majorly on the business.

After the downgrade, the 18 analysts covering Global Blood Therapeutics are now predicting revenues of US$269m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 217% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 49% to US$2.33. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$336m and US$1.16 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to increase.

NasdaqGS:GBT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

The consensus price target fell 15% to US$91.07, with the analysts clearly concerned about the company following the weaker revenue and earnings outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Global Blood Therapeutics at US$152 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$45.00. We would probably assign less value to the forecasts in this situation, because such a wide range of estimates could imply that the future of this business is difficult to value accurately. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Given the scope of the downgrades, it would not be a surprise to see the market become more wary of the business.

