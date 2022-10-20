Analysts Just Slashed Their Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EPS Numbers

One thing we could say about the analysts on Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with the analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for Generac Holdings from its 22 analysts is for revenues of US$4.6b in 2022 which, if met, would be a credible 3.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are anticipated to sink 18% to US$6.44 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$5.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$10.22 in 2022. It looks like analyst sentiment has declined substantially, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a large cut to earnings per share numbers as well.

The consensus price target fell 27% to US$237, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading analyst valuation estimates. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Generac Holdings analyst has a price target of US$450 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$190. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily on the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Generac Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 6.8% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 20% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Generac Holdings.

The biggest issue in the new estimates is that analysts have reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds lay ahead for Generac Holdings. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. With a serious cut to this year's expectations and a falling price target, we wouldn't be surprised if investors were becoming wary of Generac Holdings.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Generac Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

