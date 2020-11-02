Analysts Just Slashed Their Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) EPS Numbers

Market forces rained on the parade of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. Revenue and earnings per share (EPS) forecasts were both revised downwards, with analysts seeing grey clouds on the horizon.

Following the latest downgrade, the current consensus, from the six analysts covering Aspen Aerogels, is for revenues of US$112m in 2021, which would reflect an uncomfortable 9.4% reduction in Aspen Aerogels' sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 21% to US$0.51. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$133m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2021. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

NYSE:ASPN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 3rd 2020

The consensus price target lifted 35% to US$15.33, clearly signalling that the weaker revenue and EPS outlook are not expected to weigh on the stock over the longer term. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Aspen Aerogels, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$18.00 and the most bearish at US$8.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 9.4% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 1.6% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.7% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Aspen Aerogels is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Aspen Aerogels. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. The increasing price target is not intuitively what we would expect to see, given these downgrades, and we'd suggest shareholders revisit their investment thesis before making a decision.

