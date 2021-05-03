Analysts Just Shipped A Substantial Upgrade To Their Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) Estimates

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After this upgrade, Six Flags Entertainment's 13 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.1b in 2021. This would be a substantial 221% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 85% to US$0.77. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$935m and US$1.25 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NYSE:SIX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 3rd 2021

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$51.73, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Six Flags Entertainment analyst has a price target of US$73.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$32.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Six Flags Entertainment is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 4x annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 10% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 22% annually. So it looks like Six Flags Entertainment is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Six Flags Entertainment's prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Some investors might be disappointed to see that the price target is unchanged, but we feel that improving fundamentals are usually a positive - assuming these forecasts are met! So Six Flags Entertainment could be a good candidate for more research.

