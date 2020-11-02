Analysts Just Shipped A Substantial Upgrade To Their Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Estimates

Celebrations may be in order for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

After this upgrade, Merchants Bancorp's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$314m in 2021. This would be a notable 8.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to reduce 4.8% to US$4.52 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$249m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.03 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqCM:MBIN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 24% to US$29.33 per share. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Merchants Bancorp, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$31.00 and the most bearish at US$27.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Merchants Bancorp is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Merchants Bancorp's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Merchants Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 8.1% increase next year well below the historical 27% p.a. growth over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 6.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it's pretty clear that Merchants Bancorp is still expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for next year. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Merchants Bancorp could be worth investigating further.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Merchants Bancorp going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.