Analysts Just Shipped A Sizeable Upgrade To Their Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) Estimates

Celebrations may be in order for Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Fluidigm's three analysts is for revenues of US$221m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge 76% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 36% to US$0.43. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$197m and losses of US$0.51 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:FLDM Earnings and Revenue Growth November 10th 2020

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$14.67, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Fluidigm analyst has a price target of US$15.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$14.00. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Fluidigm is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Fluidigm's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 76% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.1% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Fluidigm is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Fluidigm is moving incrementally towards profitability. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. The lack of change in the price target is puzzling, but with a serious upgrade to next year's earnings expectations, it might be time to take another look at Fluidigm.

