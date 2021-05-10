Analysts Just Shipped A Notable Upgrade To Their Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Estimates

Celebrations may be in order for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Targa Resources too, with the stock up 10% to US$38.23 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Targa Resources' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$13b in 2021. This would be a huge 60% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$1.30 in per-share earnings. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.00 in 2021. So we can see there's been a pretty clear increase in analyst sentiment in recent times, with both revenues and earnings per share receiving a decent lift in the latest estimates.

NYSE:TRGP Earnings and Revenue Growth May 10th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Targa Resources 6.0% to US$41.43 on the back of these upgrades. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Targa Resources at US$51.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$29.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Targa Resources' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 88% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.2% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Targa Resources is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, Targa Resources could be worth investigating further.

