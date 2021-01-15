Analysts Just Shipped A Notable Upgrade To Their New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Estimates

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

After the upgrade, the eight analysts covering New Fortress Energy are now predicting revenues of US$1.3b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a major 248% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to turn into profits real soon, with the analysts forecasting US$1.08 in per-share earnings. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.2b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.94 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

NasdaqGS:NFE Earnings and Revenue Growth January 15th 2021

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for New Fortress Energy 11% to US$49.80 on the back of these upgrades. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values New Fortress Energy at US$53.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the New Fortress Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that New Fortress Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 248% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 53% p.a. over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.6% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that New Fortress Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for next year, expecting improving business conditions. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that the consensus looks almost universally bullish, with a substantial increase to forecasts and a higher price target, New Fortress Energy could be worth investigating further.

